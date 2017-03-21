Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Cancel the vote’: Conservative Republicans urge Ryan to delay vote on Obamacare replacement

International Business Times

21 Mar 2017 at 22:27 ET                   
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan of Wisconsin speaking at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Obamacare Replacement Bill Rejected By Conservatives

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, urged House Republicans not to vote Thursday on their proposed Obamacare replacement plan as conservatives said the American Health Care Act likely does not have enough votes to pass. President Donald Trump Tuesday headed to Capitol Hill for an arm-twisting session, warning the congressmen failure to adopt the AHCA will not only…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Russian attorney involved in US money-laundering case reportedly ‘thrown’ from 4th story apartment
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+