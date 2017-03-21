‘Cancel the vote’: Conservative Republicans urge Ryan to delay vote on Obamacare replacement
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Obamacare Replacement Bill Rejected By Conservatives
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, urged House Republicans not to vote Thursday on their proposed Obamacare replacement plan as conservatives said the American Health Care Act likely does not have enough votes to pass. President Donald Trump Tuesday headed to Capitol Hill for an arm-twisting session, warning the congressmen failure to adopt the AHCA will not only…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion