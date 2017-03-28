Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Cats actually like being with you: study

Newsweek

28 Mar 2017 at 07:31 ET                   
Cat (Youtube)

“Cats have a scam going,” comedian Eddie Izzard once theorized. “You buy the food, they eat the food, they go away. That’s the deal.” But while cats may come across as surly, opportunistic and aloof, a study suggests they may be far more fond of humans than their reputation suggests. Scientists from Oregon State University set…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Schumer got into heated exchange with wealthy Trump supporter at New York restaurant: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+