Chaos and defeat: Here’s a recap of President Trump’s worst week in office

Newsweek

25 Mar 2017 at 19:00 ET                   
Donald Trump makes a pointing gesture toward the media during a speech to a large crowd at a Thank You tour rally held at the Giant Center (Shutterstock)

Donald Trump and Republicans’ stunning inability to bring their healthcare bill to a vote in the GOP-controlled House of Representatives capped the president’s worst week yet in office, beset by one controversy and setback after another. RELATED: Why Trump can’t spin his healthcare defeat In just five days, the FBI confirmed the existence of an investigation…

