Chaos and defeat: Here’s a recap of President Trump’s worst week in office
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Donald Trump and Republicans’ stunning inability to bring their healthcare bill to a vote in the GOP-controlled House of Representatives capped the president’s worst week yet in office, beset by one controversy and setback after another. RELATED: Why Trump can’t spin his healthcare defeat In just five days, the FBI confirmed the existence of an investigation…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion