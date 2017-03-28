Charleston shooter: Judge allows lawsuits against FBI
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A judge has ruled against a Department of Justice motion to dismiss wrongful death lawsuits brought by survivors and families of victims of the 2015 South Carolina church massacre. The complaints argue the FBI was negligent in conducting its federal criminal background check on the accused gunman, Dylann Roof, before he purchased a gun and later…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion