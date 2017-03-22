Chelsea Clinton to receive lifetime achievement honor
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton was announced Wednesday as one of the recipients of a lifetime achievement award from entertainment outlet Variety. But the announcement sparked outcries on social media over what the daughter of ex-President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had done to earn the achievement. The 37-year-old Chelsea Clinton was picked…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion