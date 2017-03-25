Chicago PD ‘forgot’ to punish officers who broke rules
Just two months after a Justice Department investigation found the Chicago Police Department had “deficient accountability systems” that led to unconstitutional use of force against the city’s citizens, a new analysis shows that Chicago officers found guilty of misconduct, including physical violence and stalking, avoided punishments for years because the department simply forgot about their cases.…
