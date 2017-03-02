Quantcast

Chicago records no snow on ground in January and February for 1st time in 146 years

Chicago Tribune

02 Mar 2017 at 01:20 ET                   
A woman walks past mounds of snow and ice along Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO — For the first time in 146 years, the National Weather Service documented no snow on the ground in Chicago in January and February — a record that put a spring in the step of some but weighed down others worried about climate change. Because the snow measurement is taken at 6 a.m. at O’Hare…

