Chicago records no snow on ground in January and February for 1st time in 146 years
CHICAGO — For the first time in 146 years, the National Weather Service documented no snow on the ground in Chicago in January and February — a record that put a spring in the step of some but weighed down others worried about climate change. Because the snow measurement is taken at 6 a.m. at O’Hare…
