Chimpanzee mother performs ‘funeral rites’ on dead son
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
For the first time ever, scientists may have observed chimpanzees performing funeral rites, according to a study published Monday in the journal Scientific Reports. A 33-year-old chimpanzee named Noel was seen cleaning the body of her adopted son, Thomas, after he died at the Chimfunshi Wildlife Orphanage Trust in Zambia. Noel used a piece of grass…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion