Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Chimpanzee mother performs ‘funeral rites’ on dead son

International Business Times

17 Mar 2017 at 13:29 ET                   
Chimpanzee Mother and cub (Shutterstock www.shutterstock.com)

For the first time ever, scientists may have observed chimpanzees performing funeral rites, according to a study published Monday in the journal Scientific Reports. A 33-year-old chimpanzee named Noel was seen cleaning the body of her adopted son, Thomas, after he died at the Chimfunshi Wildlife Orphanage Trust in Zambia. Noel used a piece of grass…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Migrant women facing sexual assault are obtaining birth control thanks to this Mexican priest
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+