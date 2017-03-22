Quantcast

Chuck Berry’s new ‘Chuck’ album set for June 16 posthumous release

Los Angeles Times

22 Mar 2017 at 16:55 ET                   

Chuck Berry’s long-gestating final studio album “Chuck” has been set for release on June 16, and the first track, “Big Boys,” featuring guests Tom Morello and Nathaniel Rateliff, is available to give listeners their first sample of the forthcoming work. The cut opens with a quintessential electric guitar riff echoing Berry’s signature song “Johnny B. Goode”…

