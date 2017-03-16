Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Climate change is harming health Of Americans, American doctors say

International Business Times

16 Mar 2017 at 08:06 ET                   
Climate Change- Shutterstock

Climate change is already harming Americans’ health, a report released Wednesday by the Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health, which represents more than half of the country’s doctors, found. “Climate change is already causing problems in communities in every region of our nation, and from a doctor’s perspective, it’s harming our health,” said the consortium.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Aides soothed Trump’s fury over travel ban with glowing coverage by Greta Van Susteren: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+