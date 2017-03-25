Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Climate change killing Great Barrier Reef

Newsweek

25 Mar 2017 at 11:36 ET                   
The 2,300-kilometre (1,400-mile) long Great Barrier Reef -- the world's biggest -- suffered its most severe bleaching in recorded history, due to warming sea temperatures during March and April

Rising sea temperatures have triggered a massive dying off of the Great Barrier Reef, and researchers warn it may never recover with more damage to come. Once rich with coral and sea life, 90 percent of the Great Barrier Reef today is composed of large swafts of bleached white or dead coral. Warm seas off the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘In the clutch they choked’: Wall Street Journal scorches Trump and GOP’s health care ‘debacle’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+