Climate change puts earth into ‘uncharted territory’

Newsweek

24 Mar 2017 at 07:06 ET                   
An illustration of Earth (Shutterstock)

The effects of climate change are only beginning to be seen and it’s difficult to predict exactly what the damage will look like, according to a new report this week from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). 2016 was the warmest year on record, surpassing a record set the year prior. “With levels of carbon dioxide in…

