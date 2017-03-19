CNN host forced to shout down Jeffrey Lord for keeping Trump wiretap claims alive

Jeffrey Lord and Ana Cabrera (Photo: Screen capture)

Things got a little testy in an interview with conservative CNN pundit Jeffrey Lord on Sunday, when CNN weekend anchor Ana Cabrera was forced to shout over Jeffrey Lord perpetuating false claims about wiretapping.

In a discussion about FBI director James Comey’s impending testimony Monday, Lord claimed that we still don’t have answers to questions about whether Trump was wiretapped. Cabrera interrupted him, insisting that Americans do know that Trump was never wiretapped by former President Barack Obama.

“Jeffrey, we do have an answer from that New York Times reporter,” Cabrera replied to Lord’s insistence that the paper somehow verified the story. She played a clip of an interview with the reporter outlining what his report actually said and how it’s being twisted by conservatives. “Can we just put that New York Times report to rest, Jeffrey?”

But Lord refused. “I’m listening to the reporter, he confirmed exactly what his story said and what I’m saying, that the FBI was leading this investigation, and they came across Trump associates and they were investigating them. I didn’t say Trump Tower, I said Trump associates that just confirmed exactly what I said, and confirmed his story, That is true apparently.”

Cabrera cut in that it was Trump’s own claim and has become one that conservatives have parroted over the past several weeks. Lord explained that Trump simply wants answers, just like he does.

“That does not appear to be true,” she cut in again. “I’m sorry, I have to point out the facts here, and I will get to you ambassador, but the facts are, the facts are, there is no evidence that president Trump’s associates were surveilled. At this point, we can tell you, categorically there was no FISA warrant to investigate his associates. There has been no FISA warrant according to our sources in the intelligence, and in fact, Paul Ryan came out on camera and said we have not seen any evidence that there was a wiretap or a FISA court warrant for anyone in Trump Tower. No one that was part of the Trump campaign, Trump Tower. There was no evidence that there was surveillance specifically of anybody attached to Trump. But we will learn more categorically tomorrow, we hope, when there’s this hearing.”

She then moved on to speak to Ambassador James Jeffrey, leaving Lord stammering:

