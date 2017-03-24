CNN panel on the scope of Trump’s failure: ‘Let’s just step back and look at what a disaster this is’

CNN's Jake Tapper (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN’s political panel didn’t hold back their blame for President Donald Trump and the GOP’s decision to pull the bill.

“Let’s just step back for a minute and look at what a disaster this is for the president,” Gloria Borger said. “I mean, this isn’t even his first hundred days. He wanted to get this through and clearly, he has already said to us, ‘you know, well, maybe I should have done tax reform.'”

“Except they need the money from the repeal of Obamacare to do tax reform,” host Jake Tapper noted.

Borger agreed, saying that if one looks back on the past few months, Trump has had one failure after another. The health care law hasn’t happened, the travel ban was held up in courts and he didn’t rip up the Iran nuclear peace deal. At the same time, the wall on the US-Mexico border isn’t going to be paid for by Mexico.

“And, by the way, the administration itself is under a cloud with the FBI director appearing before Congress and saying that there was an ongoing investigation about whether there was cooperation between Trump operatives and the Russians,” Borger noted.

Tapper quoted Trump’s favorite phrase during the 2016 campaign that Americans would “get tired of winning” and predicted so much winning. “I’m not sure I feel that,” Tapper said.

It all seems to be adding up to a disastrous first few months, the panel concluded.

You can see the full video below: