CNN panel smacks down surrogate Jack Kingston when he claims Trump didn’t want to do healthcare first

Jack Kingston (CNN)

CNN’s Anderson Cooper cited President Donald Trump’s promise that on “day one” he would repeal and replace Obamacare. But former Rep. Jack Kingston (R-GA) towed the Trump line that it wasn’t really a “promise” so much as a political tool.

“Wasn’t the ‘repeal and replace Obamacare,’ wasn’t that a huge issue, a core — that was the number one thing for Donald Trump, wasn’t it?” Cooper asked.

“That was more of a Ted Cruz issue,” Kingston tried to claim.

“Come on!” CNN’s Gloria Borger shouted.

“Oh, my gosh,” another panelist said as the others shouted over each other at Kingston.

“That was on day one!” Cooper said.

“I was at 20 rallies where Donald Trump spoke. I never heard him say it was a political statement,” CNN’s Ryan Lizza shouted at Kingston.

“It was an obligatory Republican line for everybody who runs for office,” Kingston tried to claim.

Cooper said that for his own sanity he would roll the supercut again of all of the times Trump said he would repeal and replace Obamacare on “day one.”

Check out the hilarity below: