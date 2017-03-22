CNN’s Chris Cuomo: ‘I’d be picking up garbage somewhere’ if I spewed as many falsehoods as Trump

CNN's Chris Cuomo interviews Trump supporter Anthony Scaramucci (Screen cap).

CNN’s Chris Cuomo hammered President Donald Trump for constantly spewing falsehoods on Wednesday, and said that he’d be out of a job if he made anywhere near the number of false statements made by the president.

During an interview with Trump supporter Anthony Scaramucci, Cuomo slammed Trump for continuing to stand by his false accusation that former President Barack Obama had order a wiretap of Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election.

Scaramucci acknowledged that the president’s accusation might not be correct, but he then argued that everyone gets things wrong now and again.

Cuomo, however, wasn’t having it.

“If I ever got anything wrong anywhere close to what he gets wrong on a regular basis, I would be picking up garbage somewhere,” he shot back.

Elsewhere in the segment, Scaramucci tried to defend former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, whom the Associated Press reported on Wednesday once pitched an ambitious plan to help the Russian government influence the American political system.

“I know him personally and I take Paul at his word that he was working on business interests and it wasn’t tied to the Russian government,” Scaramucci said, despite the fact that Manafort wrote in a memo that his plan would “greatly benefit the Putin Government” back in 2005. “Now here’s what happens in the media and politics. We like throwing water balloons and eggs and tomatoes at each other and raising these things.”

