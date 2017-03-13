Colbert brutally mocks Kellyanne Conway’s ‘Inspector Gadget’ flub: ‘Go, go alternative facts!’

Stephen Colbert (Photo: Screen capture)

Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Monday eviscerated Counselor to President Donald Trump and “step-mom who is trying to replace your mother,” Kellyanne Conway over her Sunday morning claim that microwaves can turn into cameras and record American citizens.

Conway made the assertion Sunday in defense of Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election.

Colbert noted Conway made the interview rounds to explain “that just because there’s no evidence that his phone was wiretapped doesn’t mean Trump was wrong,” playing a clip of Conway’s “microwave” line.

“Microwaves that turn into cameras, how do you think we film this show?” Colbert quipped.

Colbert then pointed to Conway’s interview Monday with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, where the White House adviser argued that she’s “not Inspector Gadget” and doesn’t actually

“believe people are using the microwave to spy on the Trump campaign.”

Colbert then gleefully pointed out that Conway is decidedly not the ’80s cyborg detective.

“Inspector Gadget had all sorts of tools at his disposal,” Colbert noted. “Kellyanne Conway has only one move: Go, go alternative facts!”

Watch the video below, via Twitter @ColbertLateShow: