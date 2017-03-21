Colbert resurrects ‘Colbert Report’ character to skewer Trump’s ‘cruel to old people’ budget cuts

Stephen Colbert (Screengrab)

A familiar conservative pundit joined Stephen Colbert on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to explain why Donald Trump’s 2018 budget proposal is not, as some suggest “supposedly cruel to old people for no reason.”

During his opening monologue, Late Show host Colbert tore into the president for slashing funding to the National Endowment for the Arts because “he’s is jealous of anyone who is well-endowed.” But as he continued in his takedown, he was interrupted by “conservative pundit colleague Stephen Colbert,” who he asked to clarify is “not the character I used to play from my old show.”

“That cuck? I could not be more different,” conservative Colbert assured the host.

Conservative Colbert told the Late Show host he was there to “stop” him from making an “ass out of [himself] on network TV” by talking about Trump’s budget” as something that’s “supposedly cruel to old people for no reason.”

That lent itself to conservative Colbert’s installment of “the Werd,” complete with nuanced insight into Trump’s proposed budget. Colbert pointed to budget director Mick Mulvaney’s argument that budget cuts impacting programs that feed poor children are justified because there’s no evidence the help kids’ performance, Colbert wondered, “Why feed children if they aren’t doing better in school? Take the food away and maybe they’ll be hungry for knowledge.”

Watch the segment below, via CBS: