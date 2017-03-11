Quantcast

Colbert ridicules Trump-branded massage parlors: ‘Because his presidency may not have a happy ending’

Tom Boggioni

11 Mar 2017 at 08:24 ET                   
CBS host Stephen Colbert -- (Screen grab)

Late Show host Stephen Colbert took his nightly shot at Donald Trump, noting the president was recently allowed to license his name in China in such a away that it would include massage parlors and escort services.

“Ever since he became the most powerful man in the world, we’ve heard a lot about this guy and his potential conflicts of interests overseas,” the CBS host remarked. “This week we learned that Donald Trump may have violated the Constitution to trademark massage parlors and escort services in China.”

“This is true,” he quipped. “And unlike these massages, the Trump presidency may not have a ‘happy ending.'”

Watch the video below via YouTube:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
