Colbert ridicules Trump-branded massage parlors: ‘Because his presidency may not have a happy ending’

CBS host Stephen Colbert -- (Screen grab)

Late Show host Stephen Colbert took his nightly shot at Donald Trump, noting the president was recently allowed to license his name in China in such a away that it would include massage parlors and escort services.

“Ever since he became the most powerful man in the world, we’ve heard a lot about this guy and his potential conflicts of interests overseas,” the CBS host remarked. “This week we learned that Donald Trump may have violated the Constitution to trademark massage parlors and escort services in China.”

“This is true,” he quipped. “And unlike these massages, the Trump presidency may not have a ‘happy ending.'”

Watch the video below via YouTube: