‘Completely destroyed his reputation’: ‘Morning Joe’ shreds Nunes’s Trump wiretap stunt

'Morning Joe' talks about House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (Screen cap).

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is still taking heat for his decision to reveal that members of the Trump administration may have incidentally had some of their communications monitored as part of routine intelligence gathering.

The panel on Morning Joe Friday morning said Nunes, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, had fatally compromised himself while making it much more likely that a special prosecutor will be called in to investigate President Donald Trump’s connections with Russia.

“What he’s saying is, ‘I’m fine with releasing classified information as long as it’s to the benefit of the president,'” said panelist Elise Jordan, a former adviser to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). “He’s not an impartial arbiter at all, not doing his job that he has a responsibility to the public, to his constituents to do. I think they’re making a select committee inevitable.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough was even more scathing in his analysis.

“[Nunes] has completely destroyed his reputation for being impartial over the past two or three days,” said Scarborough. “[He] basically went out and blew up the intel committee, one of the most important committees on the Hill, because the president was catching flak from the press.”

