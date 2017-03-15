Concern about global warming rising across US
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A record number of Americans are concerned about climate change, a Gallup poll released Wednesday indicated. Far more people than in recent years say they believe global warming is a serious threat, that the effects are happening now and that global warming is caused by human activity. Nationwide concern over global warming has been rising since…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion