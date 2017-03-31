Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Congratulations, ladies: You just survived a week from hell

Newsweek

31 Mar 2017 at 21:03 ET                   
Women's March on Washington (Photo: Sarah Burris/RawStory)

Happy Friday and big pat on the back, ladies. You survived what felt like the worst week for women in America in recent memory, aptly timed for Women’s History Month. From sweeping cuts to family planning services to another controversy over what young girls wear, it was hard to keep up with the barrage of trash…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Voters give Trump an ‘F’ grade and call him embarrassing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+