‘Congratulations on the brown table’: CNN panel mocks lack of diversity at GOP Freedom Caucus meeting

CNN host Don Lemon responds to photo tweeted by Mike Pence (Photo: Screen capture)

Don Lemon commented Thursday night on a photo Vice President Mike Pence shared to Twitter earlier in the day showing his and President Trump’s meeting with the white, male Freedom Caucus.

Washington Sen. Patty Murray (D) retweeted the photo with the caption, “A rare look inside the GOP’s women’s health caucus,” Lemon pointed out. He added, “I also have a friend who texted me and said ‘the only brown thing in that picture is the table.'”

CNN senior reporter Nia-Malika Henderson called the photo “optically terrible,” noting that it’s “emblematic of the [party’s] problem” since the GOP struggles so much with women and minority representation.

“The table was brown,” Lemon said again, laughing.

Henderson replied, “Yeah, I mean, congratulations on the brown table.” She added that one of the Trump administration’s biggest problems is “lack of diversity.”

Lemon then pointed out that generally when Trump is pictured with black or brown people, it’s for a “photo op.” He explained, “the times that it is diverse, it’s a photo op. There’s nothing actually happening; there’s no legislation that comes from it. It is a perception of something.”

Watch the full clip below.