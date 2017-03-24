Congressman: Classified reports have ‘damning evidence’ of Trump campaign’s coordination with Russia

David Ferguson 24 Mar 2017 at 14:43 ET

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (WI) told LGBTQ activist and Sirius XM radio host Michelangelo Signorile that he has seen “damning evidence” that shows collusion between Pres. Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government in an effort to turn the election in Trump’s favor.

“There are things that I know,” Pocan said, according to Towleroad.com, “just that I’ve read in classified reports that I’m sure will still come out that will continue to be damning evidence when it comes to this relationship between the Russians trying to influence our elections and ultimately I think the Trump campaign’s potential coordination on it.”

“Some of it is in the classified version of the report,” he said, “and some of that hasn’t come out yet.”

He lauded “great journalism” that is bringing the details of this story to light and said “you’re going to keep seeing things come out.”

Pocan made headlines in February when he called for Pres. Trump’s impeachment over his anti-Muslim travel ban.

On Friday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) abruptly canceled a planned hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Fellow House Intelligence leader Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) blasted Nunes’ move as “an attempt to choke off public info.”

Listen to the interview segment, embedded below: