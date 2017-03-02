Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Consumer spending growth slows as rising inflation hits Americans’ purchasing power

Los Angeles Times

02 Mar 2017 at 02:02 ET                   
Stressed woman at work -- Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Growth in consumer spending slowed in January despite a solid increase in incomes as rising prices hurt Americans’ buying power. The annual inflation rate rose to 1.9 percent, its highest level since 2012 and close to the Federal Reserve’s target, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The data boosted the likelihood that the Fed would…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Just because you act presidential doesn’t mean you are’: Colbert slams Trump’s ‘bizarrely normal’ speech
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+