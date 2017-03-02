Consumer spending growth slows as rising inflation hits Americans’ purchasing power
WASHINGTON — Growth in consumer spending slowed in January despite a solid increase in incomes as rising prices hurt Americans’ buying power. The annual inflation rate rose to 1.9 percent, its highest level since 2012 and close to the Federal Reserve’s target, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The data boosted the likelihood that the Fed would…
