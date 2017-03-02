‘Control’ is the new core of Germany’s refugee policy
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
On March 2 and 3, German Chancellor Angela Merkel travels to Egypt and Tunisia. Concerns about migration and refugees will top the agenda of her talks with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Tunisian Prime Sinister Youssef Chahed. As she prepares for crucial elections this September, for many voters Merkel’s tenure is associated with the record…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion