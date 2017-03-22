Cop who fatally choked Eric Garner had history of complaints
Daniel Pantaleo, the NYPD officer who applied a fatal chokehold on Eric Garner leading to his death in Staten Island in 2014, had a history of disciplinary complaints but was only docked two vacation days as punishment, according to an exclusive ThinkProgress report released Tuesday. “Someone should have taken a look at his record a long…
