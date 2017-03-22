Quantcast

Cop who fatally choked Eric Garner had history of complaints

International Business Times

22 Mar 2017 at 12:04 ET                   
Video image shows NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo choking Eric Garner in New York City (Screenshot/YouTube)

Daniel Pantaleo, the NYPD officer who applied a fatal chokehold on Eric Garner leading to his death in Staten Island in 2014, had a history of disciplinary complaints but was only docked two vacation days as punishment, according to an exclusive ThinkProgress report released Tuesday. “Someone should have taken a look at his record a long…

