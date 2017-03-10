Editor’s Note

Reed Cordish (Twitter / Screengrab)

On January 18, 2017, Raw Story published an article aggregated from a story previously published by The Daily Beast, which described allegations made in lawsuits against The Cordish Companies. It has since come to our attention that The Daily Beast has been made aware that “many of the most serious accusations of discrimination [included in their story] were later recanted in non-public depositions.” Because of this, we have withdrawn publication of our article and offer our apologies to Reed Cordish, The Cordish Companies and the Cordish family.