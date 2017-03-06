Corker, critic of first Trump travel ban order, positive on new one

Sen. Bob Corker R-TN-Facebook

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Republican chairman said on Monday he was “very encouraged” by the approach President Donald Trump’s administration took to its new immigration executive order, and pleased that Iraq was removed from the list of countries subject to visa restrictions.

“We all share a desire to protect the American people, and reviewing our nation’s screening and vetting procedures is an appropriate step,” Senator Bob Corker said in a statement. Corker had said the first order was “poorly implemented” and called for immediate revisions.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)