Corker, critic of first Trump travel ban order, positive on new one
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Republican chairman said on Monday he was “very encouraged” by the approach President Donald Trump’s administration took to its new immigration executive order, and pleased that Iraq was removed from the list of countries subject to visa restrictions.
“We all share a desire to protect the American people, and reviewing our nation’s screening and vetting procedures is an appropriate step,” Senator Bob Corker said in a statement. Corker had said the first order was “poorly implemented” and called for immediate revisions.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion