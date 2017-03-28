Cornered Trump lashes out at Clinton on Twitter as Russia probe ensnares son-in-law Jared Kushner
President Donald Trump tweeted late Monday night saying that the “Trump Russia story is hoax” and attacked Hillary Clinton asking why the House Intelligence Committee has not been investigating the Clintons for various alleged ties to Russia. Trump demanded a probe into the relations between the Clintons and the Kremlin on Monday. He referred to several…
