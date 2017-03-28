Quantcast

Cornered Trump lashes out at Clinton on Twitter as Russia probe ensnares son-in-law Jared Kushner

International Business Times

28 Mar 2017 at 07:23 ET                   
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with retail industry leaders at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 15, 2017 (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

President Donald Trump tweeted late Monday night saying that the “Trump Russia story is hoax” and attacked Hillary Clinton asking why the House Intelligence Committee has not been investigating the Clintons for various alleged ties to Russia. Trump demanded a probe into the relations between the Clintons and the Kremlin on Monday. He referred to several…

