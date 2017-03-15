Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Cosmetic surgery company offers ‘Ivanka Trump’ procedures

International Business Times

15 Mar 2017 at 14:03 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (Photo: Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock)

Ivanka Trump may have her critics, but many women admire the first daughter’s looks – apparently to the point that they would go under the knife to resemble her. A cosmetic surgery company in China recently trademarked Trump’s name to attract women who might want to undergo surgery to look like the first daughter, the Washington…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks in Detroit at the American Center for Mobility
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+