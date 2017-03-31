Could marijuana actual be legal in 50 states?
Adults in eight states and Washington D.C., can legally consume marijuana, and that could soon change to adults in all 50 states. Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., recently introduced a bill that would make marijuana federally legal and allow the plant to be regulated as alcohol is in the U.S. Under the new bill, called the Regulate…
