Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Could marijuana actual be legal in 50 states?

Newsweek

31 Mar 2017 at 20:50 ET                   
Closeup of woman smoking marijuana joint (Shutterstock)

Adults in eight states and Washington D.C., can legally consume marijuana, and that could soon change to adults in all 50 states. Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., recently introduced a bill that would make marijuana federally legal and allow the plant to be regulated as alcohol is in the U.S. Under the new bill, called the Regulate…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Voters give Trump an ‘F’ grade and call him embarrassing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+