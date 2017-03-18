Could your favorite pain medicine send you into cardiac arrest?
A new study questions ibuprofen’s safety Pexels Can popping a Motrin or Advil stop your heart? Possibly, according to a study published earlier this week in the European Heart Journal Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy. The study found that people who take certain Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (better known as NSAIDs) were more than 30 percent more likely to experience…
