‘Cruelest in American history’: Bernie Sanders delivers brutal point-by-point take down of Trump’s budget

Bernie Sanders on The View (Photo: Screen capture)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivered a brutal point-by-point assessment of President Donald Trump’s proposed budget on Monday, which he dubbed the “cruelest in American history.”

On Twitter, Sanders responded to Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney’s assertion that Trump’s proposed budget would be “compassionate” to a single mother in Detroit, as he argued that such a person shouldn’t be forced to pay for programs such as PBS and the National Endowment of the Arts through her tax dollars.

Sanders, however, looked at all the programs that would be cut under the Trump budget that are beneficial to this hypothetical single mom — and he found that she would be far worse off without them.

“‘Compassion’ from Trump for this single mother means $6.2 billion in cuts to affordable housing, which could force her out of her apartment,” Sanders explained. “If an eviction notice arrives, she won’t have a lawyer because this ‘compassionate’ budget would eliminate the Legal Services Corporation.”

Additionally, Sanders chided Trump’s budget for slashing funds to the EPA, which would make it more likely that this woman’s children would be forced to breathe unclean air. He also pointed out that her children would have fewer potential opportunities for a higher education thanks to the budget’s cuts to Pell Grants.

“Far from compassionate, Trump’s budget — if enacted — would be one of the cruelest in American history,” Sanders concluded. “It must be defeated.”

Read the whole tweet storm below.

Let’s look at what Trump’s “compassion” actually means for that mother, her two children and millions of other working-class Americans. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 27, 2017

Trump’s 31% cut to the EPA means this woman’s children would likely be breathing dirtier air and drinking contaminated water. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 27, 2017

His plan puts college more out of reach for her children by slashing Pell Grants and eliminating Supplemental Education Opportunity Grants. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 27, 2017

The budget could cut as much as $1 billion from Head Start, meaning some 95,000 children will be thrown out of early education & child care. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 27, 2017