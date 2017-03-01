Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Cuomo nails Trump for ‘benefiting from a low bar’: GOP is hoping he doesn’t give them a heart attack

Sarah K. Burris

01 Mar 2017 at 07:02 ET                   
Chris Cuomo (CNN)

CNN’s Chris Cuomo made a passing comment on Wednesday morning’s “New Day” calling out the bigotry of low expectations for President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress.

“He is benefitting from a low bar,” Cuomo said. “For many when they listen to him speak they hope it doesn’t give him a heart attack about something that’s going to happen. Still, he probably impressed anybody that’s listening in terms of coming across better than expected.”

(READ MORE: Chris Matthews shreds Trump for ‘dicking around’ in speech and ducking responsibility for Navy SEAL’s death)

He continued explaining that Trump has three major challenges. First, how he deals with his own party. Second, how he pays for all of the promises he made. Third, is trying to understand how he’ll compromise with Democrats on immigration.

David Gregory agreed, saying that Trump has not given people someone to follow thus far, but his attempt last night was the first time he has.

Check out the full video below:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN fact checks Trump on Yemen: We want to believe Ryan Owens didn’t die in vain — facts dispute it
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+