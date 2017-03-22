Dallas proposes ID cards for undocumented immigrants
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings has proposed offering identification cards to all of the city’s residents, including undocumented immigrants. Doing so would not only grant Dallas’ large population of Mexican immigrants free access to government or other municipal services but also formally involve them in the local economy, Rawlings told local reporters Tuesday. The photo IDs would…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion