Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dallas proposes ID cards for undocumented immigrants

International Business Times

22 Mar 2017 at 14:17 ET                   
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings has proposed offering identification cards to all of the city’s residents, including undocumented immigrants. Doing so would not only grant Dallas’ large population of Mexican immigrants free access to government or other municipal services but also formally involve them in the local economy, Rawlings told local reporters Tuesday. The photo IDs would…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He forgets that we won the election’: Republicans furious Mattis won’t staff Pentagon with GOP partisans
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+