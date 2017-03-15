Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dan Savage’s hate for Melania Trump continues

International Business Times

15 Mar 2017 at 08:39 ET                   
Melania Trump (Shutterstock)

Author and sex columnist Dan Savage denied Tuesday that he bullied Melania Trump but accused her of “winking at anti-Semitism.” On Tuesday, the anti-bullying advocate spoke out about the first lady during his “Savage Love” podcast, just days after calling her “as ugly on the inside as she is pretty on the outside.” Savage admitted that…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘The pope’s wrong’: Creationist Ken Ham rails against Francis over science and atheism
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+