Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dark matter experiment enters final stages of construction

International Business Times

13 Mar 2017 at 08:24 ET                   
In this artist's rendering, a thick accretion disk has formed around a supermassive black hole following the tidal disruption of a star that wandered too close on June 23, 2016. (AFP)

What is dark matter? It is believed to make up nearly 85 percent of the observable universe and yet, we know absolutely nothing about what makes up this mysterious substance. Particle physicists looking for dark matter mostly fall into one of the two camps — one that believes that it is made up of Weakly Interacting…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Chris Cuomo grills GOP congressman over Trump’s wiretap conspiracy: Not ‘all speculation is created equally’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+