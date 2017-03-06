David Duke suspended from Twitter
On Monday, Twitter suspended the account of David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard, Louisiana state representative, and 2016 Senate candidate. Duke has been called the “most recognizable figure of the American radical right,” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups. Duke was a known provocateur on the social media platform…
