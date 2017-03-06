Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

David Duke suspended from Twitter

International Business Times

06 Mar 2017 at 16:54 ET                   
David Duke (DavidDuke.com)

On Monday, Twitter suspended the account of David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard, Louisiana state representative, and 2016 Senate candidate. Duke has been called the “most recognizable figure of the American radical right,” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups. Duke was a known provocateur on the social media platform…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘This is untethered to facts’: Jake Tapper issues brutal takedown of Trump’s ‘nonsense’ wiretap claim
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+