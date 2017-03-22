Quantcast

Deadly nuclear radiation levels detected in Fukushima

International Business Times

22 Mar 2017 at 08:35 ET                   
Four years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the plant is still extracting some 300 tonnes of contaminated water from the ground every day (AFP Photo/Yoshikazu Tsuno)

Extremely high radiation levels were detected using cameras and robots in tainted water inside a reactor containment vessel at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, Japan Times reported Tuesday, citing Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (Tepco). The latest readings, taken six years after the Fukushima nuclear meltdown, showed 11 sieverts per hour, according to…

