Deadly nuclear radiation levels detected in Fukushima
Extremely high radiation levels were detected using cameras and robots in tainted water inside a reactor containment vessel at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, Japan Times reported Tuesday, citing Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (Tepco). The latest readings, taken six years after the Fukushima nuclear meltdown, showed 11 sieverts per hour, according to…
