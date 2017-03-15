Defense attorneys question bias among witnesses in Philando Castile police killing
Attorneys for St. Anthony, Minnesota, Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who fatally shot a black school cafeteria worker in a suburb of Minneapolis last year, have asked prosecutors to present any evidence their witnesses may be biased or unreliable. The motion from Yanez’s three attorneys asked the Ramsey County District Court to order prosecutors to “disclose both…
