Democratic House Intel leader smacksdown White House for Nunes charade

Reuters

31 Mar 2017 at 20:54 ET                   
Rep. Adam Schiff (Mark Wilson : Getty Images)

The top Democrat on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, said intelligence reports he viewed at the White House on Friday were the same documents seen by panel Chairman Devin Nunes last week.

Nunes, a Republican, sparked a controversy last week when he said he had seen documents at the White House that indicated President Donald Trump and associates may have been caught in incidental intelligence collection before the inauguration.

Nunes shared what he had learned with Trump and held a news conference but did not give the information to the rest of the committee, angering Democrats and some Republicans.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Voters give Trump an ‘F’ grade and call him embarrassing
