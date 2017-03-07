Quantcast

Democratic lawmaker Cummings, Trump to meet over drug prices

Reuters

07 Mar 2017 at 12:17 ET                   
Elijah Cummings speaks to CNN (screen grab)

U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings and President Donald Trump will meet to discuss efforts to lower prescription drug prices on Wednesday, Cummings, the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s top Democrat, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Trump earlier on Tuesday said he is developing a plan that will encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)

