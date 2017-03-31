Quantcast

Democratic Senator Blumenthal to oppose Trump’s Supreme Court pick

Reuters

31 Mar 2017 at 08:50 ET                   
Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) questions Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on Friday said he would vote against Republican U.S. President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, saying the judge had not been forthcoming with senators about his views on key issues.

“Today, we still know very little about Judge Gorsuch’s core beliefs … he has left us with substantial doubt,” Blumenthal said. His statement comes a day after the first two Democrats said they would back Trump’s pick.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

