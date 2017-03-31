Democratic Senator Blumenthal to oppose Trump’s Supreme Court pick
U.S. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on Friday said he would vote against Republican U.S. President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, saying the judge had not been forthcoming with senators about his views on key issues.
“Today, we still know very little about Judge Gorsuch’s core beliefs … he has left us with substantial doubt,” Blumenthal said. His statement comes a day after the first two Democrats said they would back Trump’s pick.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)
