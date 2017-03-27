Quantcast

Democratic strategist: The fact that Trump isn’t getting impeached proves no one takes him seriously

David Ferguson

27 Mar 2017 at 11:14 ET                   
Democratic strategist Jennifer Palmieri (Screen capture)

Democratic strategist — and former aide to the Clinton and Obama White Houses — Jennifer Palmieri said on MSNBC Monday that Republicans who support Pres. Donald Trump in spite of mounting evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election are just “helping prop up the Kremlin.”

The Trump administration, she said, was not elected by the popular vote, not elected with a mandate to implement its agenda, “so it’s got nothing to fall back on” in the wake of the humiliating failure of its healthcare bill on Friday.

Politico’s Alex Isenstadt said that with a historically low approval rating and Republicans in Congress thinking about their constituents back home, “He’s got a really tough task getting people on board with his agenda, right now.”

Pamieri said that the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 election isn’t going away any time soon.

“This is a president of the United States who was elected with a semi-hostile state interfering in our election to assist him,” she said. “I still feel like we are slumbering through this process.”

Not only would Republicans be screaming for impeachment if these same charges were leveled against Hillary Clinton, said Palmieri, if President George Bush had done the same, he would get impeached.

“We took George Bush seriously and we do not take this president seriously,” she said. “We have a soft complicity of low expectations. We do not expect a lot from him.”

“Democrats are doing a good bit in Congress on this, but what I really think they should do is hit Republicans at home about it. If you are Republicans that talk about leaks as opposed to wanting to get to the bottom of how Russia did this, they are helping prop up the Kremlin,” Palmieri said. “They are doing what the Kremlin wants them to do.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
