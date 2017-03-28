Quantcast

Democrats call for Devin Nunes’ recusal

International Business Times

28 Mar 2017 at 08:06 ET                   
Rep Devin Nunes (Photo: Facebook)

Devin Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, will not recuse himself or step aside from the committee’s Russia investigations, in spite of the rising controversies around him and the demand from several lawmakers to do so, a spokesman confirmed Monday to ABC News. Adam Schiff, Nunes’ Democratic counterpart on the committee, was the first one to…

