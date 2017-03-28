Democrats call for Devin Nunes’ recusal
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Devin Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, will not recuse himself or step aside from the committee’s Russia investigations, in spite of the rising controversies around him and the demand from several lawmakers to do so, a spokesman confirmed Monday to ABC News. Adam Schiff, Nunes’ Democratic counterpart on the committee, was the first one to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion