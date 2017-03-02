Democrats now describe Trump’s unshared tax returns as matter of national security
WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats are hoping that growing concerns about Russian interference in American politics might get them a peek at President Donald Trump’s tax returns. Trump refused to release his tax returns during the campaign because, he said, he was undergoing an audit. Since the election, his administration has indicated he won’t be releasing the…
