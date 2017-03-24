Quantcast

Devin Nunes: Paul Manafort volunteered to testify before House Intelligence Committee

Eric W. Dolan

24 Mar 2017 at 10:41 ET                   
Congressman Devin Nunes (Screenshot)

House Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Friday announced that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has volunteered to be interviewed by the committee about his ties to Russia.

The committee is investigating alleged Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Manafort has been in the spotlight because of lobbying work he did in Ukraine.

Nunes also told reporters in Washington, D.C. that he had requested the directors of the FBI and NSA to brief committee members in closed session next week.

The congressman, who was a member of Trump’s transition team, refused to reveal the sources for his claim that members of the Trump transition team were “unmasked” in U.S. intelligence reports.

“You can ask me every single name on the planet and I’m still not going to tell you who our sources are,” he said.

But he reiterated that “there was no wiretapping of Trump Tower. That didn’t happen.”

Nunes said all of the surveillance reports he saw appeared to be legal and “valuable intelligence.”

“But you have to ask why where names unmasked,” he added.

