Did Paul Manafort launder money for Russia through Cyprus bank?

International Business Times

29 Mar 2017 at 09:21 ET                   
Paul Manafort speaks to NBC News (screen grab)

A Cyprus bank investigated accounts associated with Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chief, for money-laundering, but instead of cooperating with the investigation, Manafort closed the accounts, NBC News reported. Sources told NBC Manafort was associated with 15 bank accounts and 10 companies on Cyrpus. Court documents indicate at least one of those accounts received…

