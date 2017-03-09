Did Sean Hannity just ask WikiLeaks to help pin Russian cyber attacks on the CIA?

Sean Hannity (Fox News)

In a bizarre tweet Thursday, Fox News host and ally to President Donald Trump, Sean Hannity asked WikiLeaks to help blame the CIA for the Russian cyber attacks.

WikiLeaks tweeted an announcement that they would be holding a press conference about their latest 9,000-document dump of information they say was obtained from the CIA. Hannity retweeted it with his own commentary, “Is it possible, likely or can you confirm instances where the CIA used Malware to “Attribute” cyberattacks to other nations? Possibly Russia”

Hannity’s comments serve as a contrast to Trump’s administration, at least according to Vice President Mike Pence. In an interview on Hannity’s own network, Pence said that the administration firmly opposes leaks. Further, Pence explained, “trafficking in national security information is … a very serious offense.”

Pence also said that such a leak, if it is real, “compromises the security of the American people and this president.”

He went on to explain that the administration would use the full force of the law to find those responsible and hold them accountable. Hannity seems to be searching for WikiLeaks and the leakers for another purpose.